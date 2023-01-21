 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville-Lake Norman Rotary welcomes speakers, presents donations

On Wednesday, the Mooresville-Lake Norman Rotary Club welcomed District Gov. Kam Chandan and Assistant Gov. Maureen Moore. Chandan provided a presentation on his first six months as DG, gave an update from Rotary International, the Rotarian journey and encouraged club members to share their stories.

The club also presented a $2,000 check for Rotary Stars, $300 for Polio Plus, and $250 for Global Grant in Nepal.

Founded in 1987, Mooresville Lake-Norman, while small in numbers, is an active and engaged community partner.

The Mooresville-Lake Norman Rotary Club meets at The Charles Mack Citizen Center each Tuesday at noon, with a social meeting on the last Tuesday of the month at The Barcelona Burger Bar.

