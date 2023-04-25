In recognition of National Women’s Health Week, the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas will host its first women’s health event in partnership with HealthReach Community Clinic from May 17-20.

The event theme is “A Solid Foundation for Good Health.” The purpose is to educate women on foundational components of good health and motivate them to make health a priority.

The four-day event will kick off at 6 p.m. on May 17 with a “meet-and-greet,” various speakers and information on the week’s remaining activities.

On May 18 at 6 p.m., speakers will facilitate an online discussion on the importance of maintaining strong mental health. May 19 at 6 p.m. will include HealthReach Community Clinic speakers on the topics of nutrition and “knowing your numbers” such as blood pressure and glucose levels.

The event will conclude on May 20 with a group walk activity led by Barbara Johnson, supervisor of the Winnie Hooper Center, beginning at 9 a.m.

All events, except the online session, will be held at the War Memorial Center at 220 N. Maple St.

The community event is free to the public.

Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required as space is limited. Call 704-938-1904 or 704-920-9911 or send an email to mooresvillelasamigs2@gmail.com. Provide participant first and last name, contact phone number and email address. If all events will not be attended, provide the dates of participation.

Registration deadline is May 10.