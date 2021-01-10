Mooresville Las Amigas continues to give back

While the year 2020 looked different in many ways, the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas Inc. didn’t change how they approached the year as they continued to help others in Mooresville and the surrounding area just like they have in the past.

The organization shared donations with the Children’s Hope Alliance and Fifth Street Ministries in December.

“We adopted them many years ago as an annual project, and provide them with their request of needs,” noted chapter member Beatrice Spaulding.

The Mooresville group provided cleaning supplies and toiletries to the Children’s Hope Alliance in Barium Springs and gave canned food, snacks, toiletries and paper products to Fifth Street Ministries in Statesville.

Members of the local chapter also adopted a Mooresville family at Christmas and “blessed them with gifts of love,” shared Spaulding.