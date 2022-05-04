Mooresville library exhibit celebrates ‘20 Years and Beyond’ through images

Bart Mauceri, a pro freelance photographer, whose work will be featured in an exhibit at the Mooresville Public Library, shared that his journey in photography first began back in the 1990s when he was just completing high school, “and then I solidified my pursuit at age 21.”

While he noted that initially photography “was not in the cards for me and was actually pursuing a career in studio art,” Mauceri said with a grin, that “somehow, I’d been bitten by the shutterbug.” And since that time, his photography has taken him on a journey, which he has aptly called his brand that he built over time, “A Journey in Images.”

Beginning May 7 at the local library on North Main Street, some of Mauceri’s work, both photographs of local places as well as places around his native New England area, will be on display at a photo exhibit entitled “20 Years and Beyond.” The kickoff to the exhibit will be a meet and greet Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library. Mauceri will be on hand for this free event, which is open to the public. The photographs will remain on display through Aug. 31 and can be seen at any time during regular library hours.

The year 2020 was a milestone for Mauceri, the year he would have celebrated his 20th anniversary as a professional photographer and the start of his “A Journey in Images” along with a planned exhibit. However, because of the pandemic, it had to be canceled. Even though he was disappointed by this turn of events, Mauceri chose another avenue to display his work in another setting, as he participated in Yard Art Day, a national event held in September.

“I was the only one representing Mooresville, and it was fun. I had my photography literally outside in my front yard, and it was the perfect environment,” he said. “It was outdoors. You didn’t need to wear a mask and it was around the time when some of the restrictions were lifted for a time.”

In early 2021, plans were in the works once again for Mauceri to have an exhibit, but he shared that in February 2021, he was in a personal health crisis. “By the grace of God, I started to heal partly,” he said.

In September 2021, he shared that he once again participated in Yard Art Day and thought, “it’s time to bring back my annual exhibit and it would be titled ‘20 Years and Beyond’ looking back over 20 years where I started, where I am now, and going forward to what I have in store.”

Mauceri shared that he first became a professional photographer back in 2000 while working as a photographer for a number of local newspapers in his native Ridgefield, Connecticut, and also during this time building his brand, “A Journey in Images.”

It started with lighthouses, he noted, “and then over time my other five specialties were in the works. It wasn’t until I moved down from Ridgefield to Mooresville that I had three, which were lighthouses, nautical themes and I started on landscapes and then over time it was architecture — the more rustic and run down, the better — heavenscapes or photos of the skies and still-life subjects. It wasn’t until 2010 that my brand officially become “A Journey in Images.”

When he started his adventure with photography, Mauceri shared that he was borrowing his late father’s old Nikon camera. After being encouraged to enroll in additional photography classes by his now late grandfather with the promise of his Pentax camera as a Christmas present, Mauceri did just that, and as promised, he received his grandfather’s camera.

Taking multiple courses in Connecticut, he shared that in 1995, he continued his training by attending the New York Institute of Photography in New York City. “That was when I became a freelance professional photographer. I took photos of just about everything,” he said.

In time, he tried out an autofocus camera, which he noted was so efficient and decided, “this is the next thing I’m gonna do,” and he purchased three new autofocus cameras. When 2013 rolled around and digital photography had become the norm, and film developing was changing over to digital, Mauceri shared, “I was reevaluating my career. I was like ‘OK, what am I going to do? Do I have to spend more money on film developing or am I going to swallow my pride and buy myself a digital camera?’”

Given his first digital camera as a Christmas present in 2014, Mauceri said that “after decades of being a traditional film photographer, I went digital.” He would later get other cameras, one he noted with interchangeable lenses, and with which he “could test its creative capabilities.”

Mauceri has used these cameras to take literally thousands of photographs on his journey, but there is one that he pointed to as being particularly proud of. That was the picture he took from the lantern room in the Boston lighthouse, located on Little Brewster Island.

Visiting the lighthouse during a day trip, he shared that he was given the opportunity to climb the steps all the way up to the lantern room, “and I got the best view.” From that vantage point, he noted you can look out over the horizon of the Boston skyline.

Several years later, in 2002, Mauceri noted that a friend suggested he enter this lighthouse photograph in a Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ event, and two weeks later was notified that he won.

With a big smile, he said, that “the outside of me was like ‘nice, thank you, but inside I was just screaming and yelling” with excitement.

While that photo is one of his favorites, Mauceri shared that he enjoys taking photos of all the specialties equally, and that each “has its own personal story.”

For example, one photo of a huge American flag in front of Ridgefield Town Hall was taken on the first anniversary of 9/11. Another photo was of his three favorite seashells, which he brought back with him from a trip to to the Florida coast, and a third showed a sunrise taken from an upstairs room at his home showing the sun making its way upward in a brilliant red sky.

His photographs range from places in New England to the shores of the Outer Banks or right here at Lake Norman, as well as the Blue Ridge Parkway in the fall. When asked why he would encourage the community to come and see them, he said, because “it is something that people don’t see every day. It’s not every day they would see photos of seashells or lighthouses that are not along North Carolina’s Outer Banks,” as some of the lighthouses are in his native New England. Or, he shared, perhaps people haven’t really taken the time to see a sunrise or spend quiet time along Lake Norman.

For more information about the exhibit, contact Mauceri at 704-657-4315 or the Mooresville Public Library’s Special Collection Room at 704-664-4315. More of his photography can be seen on his Facebook fanpage at www.facebook.com/BartsJourneyInImages and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/ajourneyinimages.

Additional photographs or the opportunity to purchase some can be found by scanning the QR code provided and visiting to his various links. This code will also be available at the exhibit.

For others who are interested in photography either as a hobby or perhaps pursuing it as a career, Mauceri shared two words, “Be patient.”

He repeated that as he said, “be patient and don’t pressure yourself. You really don’t get it right the first time.” He noted that it will take a number of shots before you look at what you’ve taken, and then “it’s there, and you go, ahhh, this is the one.”