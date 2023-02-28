The N.C. License Plate Agency in Mooresville has moved.

The business moved as part of the renovation that is taking place at this North Main Street location; however, fortunately they didn’t have to move far and can be found in the same building.

Pam Morgan, who is the contractor for this privately-owned business, shared that this is the third location that the agency has been in, the first being one that her mom, Peggy Earle, ran. She opened it up in the early 1970s on the corner of Center Avenue and Main Street. The office moved in 1995 to the space on North Main Street in The Markade where it remained until last week, moving Feb. 21 to its current location, next door. Morgan became the contractor in 2015 after the passing of her mom that year.

“It’s really grown,” Morgan shared.

The moving process actually began last year, but it took time to get permits she noted and COVID also “hurt a lot of stuff.”

Prior to their move, renovations took place, and they only had to be closed for one day during the transition, she said, as the move was made over the weekend.

“The state came in and moved all of the equipment. It went smooth,” she shared.

As for the new office, Morgan noted the waiting area is “much bigger for the customers” and she has heard them comment that “they love it.” She also added, with a laugh, that “it’s cleaner.”

Morgan shared that they had been at the second location for a long time, and “I had so many memories with my mom,” and therefore, this latest move had not really set in yet, she didn’t think.

The office staff includes four full-time and two part-time employees, and they can help customers with titles, tags, stickers, handicap placards and wildlife transactions, so therefore, they can help with boats. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The entrance to office is in the back of the building, which will be receiving some renovations as well, thus causing the office to be closed March 16-17. Morgan said new cement would be poured with a change in the entrance, creating a flat area going out the door and steps to come up, along with a handicap accessible ramp.