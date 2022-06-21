 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville License Plate Agency open during renovations

The Mooresville License Plate Agency is undergoing renovations but is still open during construction.

The agency will be closed July 11-15.

The Mooresville License Plate Agency is at 125-3 N. Main St.

