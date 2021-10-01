 Skip to main content
Mooresville Lowe's to host fire safety event Saturday
Mooresville Lowe's to host fire safety event Saturday

In honor of Fire Prevention Month in October, First Alert, makers of fire safety products, is teaming up with Lowe’s Home Improvement stores and fire departments to host education events that focus on protecting families and homes from threats of fire and carbon monoxide.

Mooresville residents can participate in a safety event, which will include Mooresville Fire-Rescue, on Saturday at 509 River Highway.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will feature family-focused activities to teach the community about equipping their homes with smoke and CO alarms, as well as planning and practicing a fire escape plan.

Children will have the opportunity to build a wooden fire truck in a one-time kids’ workshop and will receive firefighter hats and coloring books.  

Smoke and CO alarms will be on display and educational materials from First Alert will be available while supplies last.  

