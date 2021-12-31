Mooresville makes comeback from three-point deficit to claim championship crown

The Mooresville Blue Devils boys basketball team did not allow the 4A school to leave North Iredell High School on Thursday night empty-handed, eking out a 72-69 win over Rocky River High School to capture the 2021 North Iredell Holiday Classic title.

The Blue Devils (8-1) found themselves trailing 69-66 with 57 seconds left on the clock. It was then time for forward Christian Herring to take over. The senior converted two put-back layups following offensive rebounds in the final 40 seconds to give Mooresville the lead and the subsequent victory after game-icing free throws by senior guard KC Shaw. Herring erupted for a career high 28 points on Thursday to lead the Blue Devils in scoring and added eight rebounds. Shaw was the only other Mooresville player in double figures with 21 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds while adding four assists and earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award.

“We just had to settle our guys down at the end and tell them to play Mooresville basketball,” head coach Armard Moore said. “We pride ourselves on the defensive end of the floor and we did a good job at the end of doing that.”