Mooresville man arrested in string of break-ins, robbery

A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Department reported.

Gabriel Darrel Stewart, 20, of Nile Circle, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, trafficking in opium more than 28 grams by possession and by transport, breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Stewart was arrested Tuesday by the MPD, which was assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. MPD officials said he was charged with crimes committed in Mooresville and Wilmington in September and October. MPD and task force officers took Stewart into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police said. Evidence tying him to the robbery of Walgreens Pharmacy, 542 River Highway, was recovered at the residence, police reported.

Police said Stewart was tied to the following crimes:

Sept. 4: The office at Mooresville Coin Laundry on East Plaza Drive was broken into and cash stolen.

Sept. 10: A second attempt was made to break into the Mooresville Coin Laundry office but was unsuccessful.