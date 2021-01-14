Mooresville man arrested on child pornography charges

A report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Mooresville man for downloading images of children engaged in sexual acts and activity, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a press release.

Michael Dale Bonds, 50, Daventry Place, was charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

In the news release, the police department said information was received on July 14 and indicated an unknown person was using various internet sites to upload the images.

The MPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit began a forensic investigation into various internet sites and uploaded files associated with this report.

Based on the information gathered, the MPD executed a search warrant at the residence on Daventry Place. The MPD said several electronic devices were located and processed and Bonds was arrested.