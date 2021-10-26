Mooresville man arrested on drug charges from Iredell, Cabarrus

A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Trent Rashod Mangum, 24, of Wellshire Street, Mooresville, was charged with trafficking opium or herion by possession and by transport, possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II drug (oxycodone hydrochloride), and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of a controlled substance. He also was charged with misdemeanor possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

A magistrate set bond at $200,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mangum also was served outstanding warrants from Cabarrus County for the following charges: trafficking opium or heroin by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule IV drug (Alprazolam), possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule I drug (ecstasy) and misdemeanor warrants on maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set an additional bond of $150,000.

Deputy Chase Little stopped a vehicle at Coddle Creek Highway and Fourtrax Drive in Mooresville due to the outstanding warrants, Campbell said.