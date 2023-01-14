Mooresville man arrested on exploitation of minor charges

The Mooresville Police Department arrested a local man on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Michael Thomas Lowery, 28, of Mooresville, was arrested Friday on six counts each of felony third-degree exploitation of a minor and felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

The MPD, in a release, said detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a person in Mooresville who was possibly involved with possessing and distributing child pornography. MPD detectives — members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — began an investigation.

That investigation led to a search warrant and the seizure of multiple pieces of evidence, police said.

The MPD expressed appreciation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for assistance in the case.