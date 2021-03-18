Mooresville man charged for fleeing traffic stop, crashing vehicle into patrol car

A man who police said fled a traffic stop Wednesday is facing assault and drug charges.

Conner Shane Stillson, 24, of Mooresville was charged with assault on law enforcement, felony speeding to elude arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine and multiple traffic offenses.

A news release from the Mooresville Police Department reported that an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on East McLelland Avenue for a traffic violation and the vehicle failed to stop.

During the pursuit, Stillson crashed his vehicle into a police care and later lost control and crashed into another car, the release stated. No injuries were sustained in either crash.

Stillson also was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on multiple drug violations and traffic offenses, police reported.