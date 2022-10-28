Mooresville man charged in Missouri cold case

A Mooresville man has been arrested in connection with a rape and attempted murder that occurred 38 years ago in Missouri.

James Fredrick Wilson of Ashton Park Drive was arrested Thursday and charged with felony forcible rape with a weapon and felony assault in the first degree with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $1 million and he is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Missouri.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, said that detectives were asked to assist the State Bureau of Investigation on a cold case that involved a rape and attempted murder that occurred on March 24, 1984, in Columbia, Missouri.

Columbia police provided the following account of the case:

The victim encountered a stranger while walking to work and was abducted at knifepoint. The suspect drove the victim to a dead-end road where the victim was raped. The suspect then attempted to murder the victim and discard the victim’s body in a nearby creek. The victim sustained serious life-threatening injuries but survived.

In 2020, the case was assigned to a cold case detective with Missouri’s Columbia Police Department who utilized new DNA evidence technology to further the investigation. By using this new technology in connection with a commercial genealogy DNA service, a suspect was identified. The suspect was a former resident of Columbia, Missouri, who was now resides in Mooresville.

MPD detectives, working with SBI agents, were able to assist CPD detectives in their investigation by covertly obtaining a DNA sample from the suspect in the case, the MPD said. After known samples from the suspect were recovered, they were sent to CPD for analysis. The collected samples from the suspect matched DNA evidence recovered as part of the original investigation, police said.

Based on this DNA match, arrest warrants for Wilson were obtained along with a search warrant for his residence at 110 Ashton Park Drive, police said. He was arrested Thursday without incident by MPD and CPD detectives and SBI agents.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call MPD detectives at 704-664-3311 or contact CPD Detectives at ColumbiaPoliceTipline@Como.gov or 573-874-7400.