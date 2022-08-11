Mooresville man charged in robbery of tobacco and vape shop

Information from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a tobacco and vape shop Sunday.

Karl Alexander Thunberg, 36, of Mooresville, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and with two counts of failure to appear on unrelated charges. A magistrate set bond at $20,000 on the robbery charge and $8,500 on the other charges.

Thunberg is accused of robbing the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape Shop in the Rocky River Promenade on Sunday.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, said community members provided information, and based on that information and investigative work, a search warrant for Thunberg's residence was obtained.

Detectives, police said, found evidence related to the robbery.

The police department expressed appreciation to the community for the assistance in the case and their continued support of the MPD.