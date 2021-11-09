Mooresville man charged in shooting incident

A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.

Mark Wayne Baucom, 50, of South Haven Drive, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $250,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to the area of Interstate 77 South at Exit 31 regarding a shooting. He said the information received was that one person had been shot in the face.

Investigator Kevin Sherard found a man sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face, Campbell said. There was also a juvenile in the vehicle who was not injured. The man was stabilized by Iredell EMS personnel and transported to a trauma center in Charlotte for further treatment.

Deputies received information that the suspect vehicle was at the Shell station nearby and Deputy John Kerhoulas found the vehicle and the driver, Campbell said.

Inside the vehicle, he said, a Glock pistol was located, as were several shell casings.

Warrants were obtained for Baucom, who was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Campbell said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be filed.