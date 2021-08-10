 Skip to main content
Mooresville man charged with a dozen identity theft counts
Mooresville man charged with a dozen identity theft counts

A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.

Michael Chad Ward, 39, of Barclay Lane, was arrested on the 12 counts on July 31. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that a report was filed Feb. 1 concerning multiple credit cards and utility services being opened in the victim’s name. Detective Craig Scannella of the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation, and after interviews and search warrants, he obtained warrants for Ward, Campbell said.

Ward’s history includes felony breaking or entering of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, felony breaking or entering of a boat, felony larceny, felony financial card fraud, felony exploitation of a disabled or elderly person and misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, failure to heed lights or siren, larceny, resisting a public officer, possession of stolen goods and DWI.

image002.png

Ward
