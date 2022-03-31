Mooresville man charged with identity theft

A Mooresville man was charged with using a woman’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.

Jamir Anthony Gates, 28, of Carriage Club Drive in Mooresville, was arrested on three counts of identity theft.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a woman reported that her vehicle was stolen in Statesville on Oct. 1, 2021, and her purse and debit card were inside. He said she checked her online bank account shortly after the theft and learned her debit card had been used.

Detective Craig Scannella, of the Economic Crimes Unit, began an investigation into the financial aspect of the investigation.

Scannella contacted the woman’s bank and obtained evidence that identified Gates as the person using the card, Campbell said.

Gates was arrested on March 19 by the Hickory Police Department, and a Catawba County magistrate set bond at $16,000.

His history includes a drug related charge in Pennsylvania.