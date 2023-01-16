Mooresville man charged with killing wife

A Mooresville man was arrested Sunday after police said he shot and killed his wife.

Annalene Julia Trocke was found shot Sunday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene.

Derik Thomas Trocke, 39, of Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, has been charged with first-degree murder. A magistrate ordered him held without bond and he remains in the Iredell County Detention Center.

The MPD reported that around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police and other emergency services were sent to a residence in the Cherry Grove subdivision. Police said a call came in from a man who said he had shot his wife.

MPD officers arrived and found Annalene Trocke inside the residence.

As a result of evidence collected during the investigation and interviews with Derik Trocke, he was arrested.