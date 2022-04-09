Mooresville man charged with multiple drug offenses

A Mooresville man, out on bond for cocaine and other charges, was arrested again Friday for selling fentanyl pills, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.

Nicholas Pyaz Tucker, 33, of Brookwood Street, was charged with two counts each of trafficking opiates, maintaining a dwelling for sale or use of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A magistrate set bond at $750,000.

Tucker, the police department said, was out on bond for charges including possession with intent to sell Schedule II, which has been pending since 2018, possession of cocaine from 2019 and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a 2021 charges.

On Friday, MPD detectives executed two search warrants after receiving information that Tucker was selling fentanyl pills from his residence on Brookwood Street as well as another residence on Cascade Street, the police department reported.

During the execution of the search warrants, more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, approximately 325 grams, 19 grams of fentanyl powder, 22 grams of cocaine, 110 grams of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, Suboxone strips, more than $9,000 in cash and a 9mm handgun were seized, police said.

Tucker, a convicted felon, has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2008 which includes selling marijuana, conspiracy to sell cocaine and possession with intent to sell heroin, police reported.