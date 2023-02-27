A Mooresville man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Orbin Osiris Guerra-Perez, 35, of Foursquare Road, was charged with five counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor and one count each of felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and felony sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said that a report was filed Thursday regarding the possible sexual assault on a child and Detective Elliot Lane of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation.

Guerra-Perez was identified as the suspect, and Lane conducted interviews and obtained statements from family members, Campbell said.

Based on the evidence, Lane obtained the felony arrest warrants and Guerra-Perez was arrested.

He has no listed criminal history.