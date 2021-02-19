 Skip to main content
Mooresville man charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
A Mooresville man has been arrested on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation into child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported.

Mark Joseph Laporte, 36, was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate set bond at $300,000.

Mooresville police detectives began an investigation in peer-to-peer uploads of child pornography in the Mooresville area. With the assistance of detectives from the Boone Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the suspect was identified as Laporte, police reported.

Detectives and agents executed a search warrant at Laporte’s residence Wednesday and located and seized evidence in relation to the sexual exploitation of minors, police said.

mva arest.jpg

Laporte
