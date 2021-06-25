 Skip to main content
Mooresville man charged with statutory rape
Mooresville man charged with statutory rape

A Mooresville man is facing felony charges after Mooresville Police investigated a report of gunshots in the 400 block of East McLelland Avenue June 15.

Deion Rashad Lloyd, 25, of East McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, first-degree sexual exploitation/use/employ minor and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A magistrate set bond at $250,000

The Mooresville Police Department investigated a report of shots fired and the Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants for Lloyd’s arrest.

After serving a search warrant at his residence, the CID and Special Response Team found Lloyd in the company of a 15-year-old girl, police said. 

