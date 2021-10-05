Mooresville man charged with taking money for aquariums and not delivering the products

An investigation into the purchase of a nearly $7,500 aquarium led to the arrest of a Mooresville man.

James Scott Riley, 40, of Stover Road, was charged with two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that on Sept. 22, a man filed a report indicating he had purchased an aquarium for $7,472.49 from store located in southern Iredell County. He reported he never received the aquarium.

Detective Justin Roberts of the Economic Crimes Unit investigated and a second victim reported a similar incident involving the same business, Campbell said. In that case, he said, the victim reported a purchase of a $10,434 aquarium, but never received it.

Campbell said it was determined that Riley owns the business, and after contacting distributors of the aquariums, it was indicated that Riley took money from both men and did not pay the distributors as well. Campbell said Riley told the two victims the aquariums had been ordered and shipped.