Mooresville man charged with theft of catalytic converters

A Mooresville man is facing eight charges connected to the theft of catalytic converters from area businesses.

Ryan Wade Yoder, 46, of Mayhew Park Lane, was charged with six counts of felony larceny of catalytic converter and one count each of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and felony attempted larceny. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said road patrol deputies took a report on July 1 regarding the theft of four catalytic converters and a license plate from vehicles belonging to Temperature HVAC at 754 Oakridge Farm Highway.

A short time later, Campbell said, a call for suspicious activity came in from Transmissions Auto Repair, 724 Oakridge Farm Highway. When deputies arrived, they spoke with employees who showed them security camera footage. Campbell said the footage showed three people looking through vehicles and moving the surveillance camera upward so they could no longer show the area.

Criminal Investigators Charles Davidson and Kevin Sherard responded to assist with the investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined that two catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles at Transmissions Auto Repair. Another vehicle had been broken into and the suspects tried to take the vehicle, Campbell said.

Davidson and Sherard canvassed the area and spoke with different business owners and employees. The investigators were able to obtain security camera footage from multiple businesses. One suspect tampered with multiple cameras which provided the investigators with several photographs of this suspect’s face, Campbell said.

Davidson and Sherard were able to identify the suspect as Yoder, Campbell said.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Mayhew Park Lane in Mooresville on Wednesday by criminal investigators and road patrol deputies.

Yoder was located at the residence and taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing.

Yoder's history includes felony possession of Schedule II, felony obtain property by false pretense, felony conspire to commit larceny, felony larceny and attempted trafficking of heroin and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon on educational property, first-degree trespassing, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing, shoplifting by concealment of goods and multiple driving-related counts. He is currently on post-release supervision from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections for two counts of felony attempted trafficking of Schedule I and felony larceny.