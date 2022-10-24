Mooresville man charged with using hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors

A Mooresville man is accused of placing hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors in a home.

Chad Allen Krantz, 50, of Breezeview Place, was arrested on Oct. 14 on 11 counts of felony secret peeping. A magistrate set bond at $100,000. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said this investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Campbell said the sheriff’s office received a report on Sept. 26 from a Mooresville homeowner who discovered hidden cameras in their house and the cameras were disguised as smoke detectors. The cameras were found in various locations throughout he home and were apparently used to film unaware visitors, Campbell said.

Detective Jaime Welborn of the Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation, and developed Krantz as a suspect. A search warrant was executed at Krantz’s residence on Sept. 29 and several computers, cameras and SD cards were seized, Campbell said.

As a result, arrest warrants were issued and Krantz was arrested.

He has no criminal history, Campbell said.