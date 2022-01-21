 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mooresville man facing 21 statutory rape, indecent liberties charges
Mooresville man facing 21 statutory rape, indecent liberties charges

A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.

Edwin Lee Jones, 72, of Pampas Lane, was arrested on 18 counts of felony first-degree statutory rape and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. A magistrate set bond on all the charges at $5.3 million.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that the investigation began Dec. 20, 2021, as the result of a welfare check by deputies. He said that during the welfare check, the child disclosed Jones had sexually assaulted her.

Detective Jena Wabel of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation and learned that there were two additional possible victims, Campbell said. She interviewed the two and both described being sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, he said.

Jones was arrested on Jan. 12 and a $300,000 bond was set by a magistrate on the indecent liberties charges. The next day, the 18 additional counts were filed and a $5 million bond was set by a magistrate.

This investigation is still ongoing, Campbell said, and additional charges are possible.

Jones’ history includes misdemeanor assault on a female and driving-related charges.

JONES.JPG

Jones
