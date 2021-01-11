Mooresville man facing assault charge in stabbing incident

An argument over the use of a computer led to a stabbing that left one man injured and a second facing an assault charge, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Cody Lee Choate, 22, of Brumley Road, Mooresville was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A magistrate set bond at $250,000.

In a news release, Campbell said, deputies were called to Beracah Road late on Jan. 5 to investigate a reported stabbing.

Deputies found a person with severe stab wounds to the upper body. The victim identified Choate as his attacker and said Choate asked to use his computer, Campbell said. The victim said he refused because he believed Choate would use the computer to purchase narcotics, Campbell said. The victim said Choate became angry, grabbed a knife and chased him down the road where he stabbed him, Campbelll said.

Choate fled the scene, Campbell said.

The victim was transported to an area medical facility for treatment.

Deputies and detectives gathered evidence and then obtained a warrant for Choate, who was arrested the next day.

Campbell said the case is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending.

Choate has a previous criminal record of numerous counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and habitual misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor charges of criminal contempt, assault, assault on a female and DWI.