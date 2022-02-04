 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville man facing charges after complaints of illegal drug activity
0 Comments
alert top story

Mooresville man facing charges after complaints of illegal drug activity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrested on felony drug charges.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gordon Cortel Serrano of Cabarrus Avenue, Mooresville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of a park, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $280,000.

A news release from the Mooresville Police Department indicated Serrano was selling drugs near Mooresville High School and was also frequently in possession of a weapon, which is illegal because he is a convicted felon. 

image002

Serrano
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics