Mooresville man facing charges after complaints of illegal drug activity

Gordon Cortel Serrano of Cabarrus Avenue, Mooresville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of a park, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $280,000.