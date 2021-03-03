Mooresville man facing statutory rape, sex offense charges

A Mooresville man was arrested Monday on a half-dozen statutory rape and sex offense charges.

Caleb Lee Marrero, 20, of Powder Horn Road, was charged with three counts each of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old by an adult and felony statutory sex offense with a minor less than 15 years old by an adult. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed Feb. 19 in reference to a reported statutory rape. Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell, with the Special Victims Unit, began an investigation. The reported victim was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

Campbell gathered evidence and obtained statements which resulted in the 12 warrants being issued.