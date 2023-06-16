Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of electrical lineworkers with a completion ceremony on June 13 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. On the front row, from left, are Cade Heffernan of Muncie, Ind., Aiden Ledford of Hickory, Bruce Lewis of Lansing, Taylor Welborn of Granite Falls and Hunter Scripter of Mooresville; Back row, from left, are Carroll Swanson of Hudson, Richard Smith of Boone, Brandon Knott of Huntersville, Jake Saitta of Sherrills Ford, Dylan Saitta of Sherrills Ford and Treigh Triplett of Lenoir. The next electrical lineworker class with available seats begins Aug. 28. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.