Mooresville man killed in crash Thursday on Timber Road

A 27-year-old Mooresville man died in a crash Thursday on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road.

Ryan Joseph Rich was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which resulted in five others being treated for injuries, according to a news release from the Mooresville Police Department.

The MPD reported that Rich was a passenger in a Ford Mustang that collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The Mustang’s driver was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte while two adults and two small children in the truck were taken via Iredell EMS to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The two small children, the MPD reported, were secured in proper child safety restraints and did not receive serious injuries.

Officers with the MPD’s Traffic Unit reported that evidence indicated the Mustang lost control, crossed the centerline and was struck in the passenger door by the truck. The investigation is ongoing but officers indicated speeding was a contributing factor.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell EMS also assisted at the scene.