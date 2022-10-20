 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mooresville man killed in crash Thursday on Timber Road

  • Updated
  • 0
Ambulance generic
Metro Creative

A 27-year-old Mooresville man died in a crash Thursday on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road.

Ryan Joseph Rich was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which resulted in five others being treated for injuries, according to a news release from the Mooresville Police Department.

The MPD reported that Rich was a passenger in a Ford Mustang that collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The Mustang’s driver was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte while two adults and two small children in the truck were taken via Iredell EMS to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The two small children, the MPD reported, were secured in proper child safety restraints and did not receive serious injuries.

Officers with the MPD’s Traffic Unit reported that evidence indicated the Mustang lost control, crossed the centerline and was struck in the passenger door by the truck. The investigation is ongoing but officers indicated speeding was a contributing factor.

People are also reading…

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell EMS also assisted at the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy pauses interview to report drones shot down