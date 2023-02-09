A Mooresville man died Wednesday evening when the scooter he was operating struck a utility pole.

Norman Clay Caldwell, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene at North Church Street and East Iredell Avenue, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

The release said Caldwell was riding a moped which struck a utility pole around 5:27 p.m. Wednesday.

MPD’s Traffic Unit officers are currently investigating the incident. MPD was assisted at the scene of this accident by Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell County EMS.