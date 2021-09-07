 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville man killed in Shearers Road crash
0 Comments
alert top story

Mooresville man killed in Shearers Road crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance generic
Metro Creative

A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville Police and Fire-Rescue departments responded to the crash at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Shearers Road near Poplar Springs Road.

Police reported the vehicle was traveling north on Shearers Road and ran off the road, striking a tree. Christopher Andrew Arnold, 25, of Mooresville, was the lone occupant of the vehicle. 

Officers from the Mooresville Police Department Traffic Safety and Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and conducted the investigation. Police reported excessive speed and alcohol are also suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

325-million-year-old fossilized trees at risk of destruction in Scotland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics