Mooresville man killed in Shearers Road crash

A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.

The Mooresville Police and Fire-Rescue departments responded to the crash at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Shearers Road near Poplar Springs Road.

Police reported the vehicle was traveling north on Shearers Road and ran off the road, striking a tree. Christopher Andrew Arnold, 25, of Mooresville, was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Officers from the Mooresville Police Department Traffic Safety and Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and conducted the investigation. Police reported excessive speed and alcohol are also suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.