Mooresville man killed in Tuesday crash on Faith Road

A 25-year-old Mooresville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Faith Road.

Dylan Joseph Powell died in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 p.m.

A vehicle ran off Faith Road and struck several trees, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

Powell was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Officers with the Mooresville Police Department’s traffic units responded. Based on evidence collected at the scene, it appears that speed and possible impairment contributed to the accident, the police department reported. The investigation is ongoing; officers are examining evidence recovered at the scene and awaiting toxicology reports for the driver.

The police department was assisted at the scene by Mooresville Fire/Rescue, Mount Mourne Fire Department and Iredell County EMS.