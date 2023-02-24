An autopsy report led the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to upgrade charges against a Mooresville man in the death of his 5-week-old infant daughter.

Adrian Rashaun Lyons, 25, of Teeter Road, was originally charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said detectives received the completed autopsy report, which concluded the infant died of blunt force trauma and the official cause of death was the result of an assault.

Detective Heather Little obtained a warrant for first-degree murder for Lyons who was still being held in the Iredell County Detention Center without bond on the original charges. A magistrate ordered the no bond to remain in effect due to the upgraded charge.

Lyons was on probation in Davie County as a result of a 2019 felony child abuse conviction.

Campbell said the case began in September when deputies and emergency personnel were called to Teeter Road regarding CPR in progress on an infant.

Deputies interviewed Lyons, the child’s father, and the mother, Calinda Steinseifer, 29, of Teeter Road, about what caused the baby to become unresponsive.

Steinseifer told detectives Lyons awakened her and said they needed to go to the hospital because something was wrong with the child, Campbell said. Lyons told the detectives he had fed the baby, then put her down to sleep and when he checked 30 minutes later, she was limp and not responsive, Campbell said.

Detectives went to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, where the baby was taken via Iredell EMS, and spoke to the attending medical staff. Campbell said the medical staff said the injuries, which included bleeding on the brain and hemorrhages, were not accidental. The baby was airlifted to Levine’s Children’s Hospital for more advanced treatment. She died on Sept. 21, two days after she was taken to the hospital.

Lyons and Steinseifer were interviewed again and Lyons admitted to running into a door and striking the child’s head against the door two weeks earlier, Campbell said. He told detectives the baby would not eat, was crying a lot and twitching, Campbell said.

Steinseifer admitted to knowing about that incident but did not seek medical attention for fear of getting in trouble, Campbell said.

Detectives arrested both Lyons and Steinseifer on the felony child abuse and neglect charges. A magistrate set Steinseifer’s bond at $150,000. She has posted bond and is awaiting trial.

Lyons’ history includes the felony neglect-child abuse inflicting serious injury charge from Davie County as well as carrying a concealed weapon, driving after consuming under age 21, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and improper equipment.