 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville man wins $100K with $20 lottery ticket purchase
View Comments
top story

Mooresville man wins $100K with $20 lottery ticket purchase

{{featured_button_text}}
120220-mot-news-lottery-p1.jpg

RALEIGH — William Stanley of Mooresville tried his luck on a single $20 ticket and scored a $100,000 prize.

“It’s a bonus,” he said.

Stanley purchased his winning $4,000,000 Gold Rush ticket from the Walmart on Supercenter Drive Northeast in Kannapolis.

“Once in a while I’ll buy a ticket out of the machine and just grabbed one,” recalled Stanley. “I waited until I left and scratched it and realized it was a winner. I was like, ‘Oh, cool!’”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

Stanley said he plans to put the money into savings.

The $4,000,000 Gold Rush game launched in August with three top prizes of $4 million and six $100,000 prizes.

One top prize and two $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics