Mooresville man wins $263,948 N.C. lottery jackpot

Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Richardson, a hardware store manager, on Thursday as he claimed his jackpot. “It’s really awesome.”

Richardson bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kangaroo Express on South Main Street in Mooresville. He said he discovered his win on Saturday when he saw his ticket matched all five numbers. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I had to sit down, a little light-headed.”

After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Richardson received $186,745. He said he planned to pay off his bills, find a new home, and save the rest for retirement.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 with drawings held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $245,000.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $10 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Iredell County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact”