 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville man wins $263,948 N.C. lottery jackpot
0 Comments
breaking alert

Mooresville man wins $263,948 N.C. lottery jackpot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winner Photo_Gregg Richardson_FullRetouch_10-15-21_jpg.jpg

Gregg Richardson of Mooresville celebrates his good luck with his “Big Check.”

 

 Photo used with permission

Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Richardson, a hardware store manager, on Thursday as he claimed his jackpot. “It’s really awesome.”

Richardson bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kangaroo Express on South Main Street in Mooresville. He said he discovered his win on Saturday when he saw his ticket matched all five numbers. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I had to sit down, a little light-headed.”

After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Richardson received $186,745. He said he planned to pay off his bills, find a new home, and save the rest for retirement.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 with drawings held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $245,000.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $10 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Iredell County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Human sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics