If David Lewandowski of Mooresville hadn’t messed up the first time he tried to buy his Cash 5 ticket, he never would have won Monday’s $218,613 jackpot.

Lewandowski’s first try to get a Cash 5 ticket came on Sunday when he attempted to buy a ticket and win a $169,000 jackpot.

“I didn’t complete the purchase until the next day,” said Lewandowski. “If I had paid attention and did it right the first time, I wouldn’t have won."

His win occurred in Monday’s Cash 5 drawing after Lewandowski completed his purchase, got his ticket for the drawing with a set of random numbers he had picked himself, and matched all five winning numbers to take home the larger jackpot of $218,613.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $155,762.

Lewandowski, the owner of a window tinting business, plans to put a down payment on a condo in Puerto Rico with his winnings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina, including the newly added Pick 3 and Pick 4, where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000.

