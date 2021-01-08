 Skip to main content
Mooresville man's stop for a salad leads to $100K lottery win
In for a late night at work, Matthew Hehs of Mooresville stopped at a store, grabbed a Monster energy drink, a salad, and some scratch-offs and took home a $100,000 bonus.

“I scratched the first one, and nothing,” recalled Hehs. “When I scratched the second one, I had to kinda take a step back. I triple checked and it was $100,000. I was pretty excited!”

Hehs, who works in industrial sales, wants to use his big win to give back.

“It’s gonna be money well spent,” he said. “My mom’s being released from the hospital and I told her not to worry about bills because I would be sure to help her out. And I’m going to take care of the local fire department, sheriff’s department, and first responders in Iredell.”

Hehs bought his lucky 100X the Cash ticket at the Harris Teeter on Peninsula Drive in Davidson. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

100X the Cash launched in March 2019 with four $4 million top prizes and six $100,000 prizes. One of each prize remains to be won.

All Multiply The Cash tickets can also be entered into the final 2020 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. The drawing offers 34 prizes including the grand prize of $100,000, eight $5,000 prizes, and 25 prizes of $500. The deadline to enter the final drawing is Jan. 31. The drawing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

