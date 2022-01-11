Mooresville martial arts studio expands

Kru J.T. Smith and the Lake Norman Muay Thai family celebrated their recent expansion of the Mooresville location, 107 Commons Drive, with an open house and ribbon-cutting Dec. 17, with members of the Lake Norman Chamber. Whether it is learning self-defense, building confidence and strength, getting in shape or competing, Lake Norman Muay Thai can help you reach your goals. The health benefits of martial arts are both mental and physical. For additional information about Lake Norman Muay Thai, call 704-657-1080 or visit their website at www.lakenormanmuaythai.com.