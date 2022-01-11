 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mooresville martial arts studio expands
0 Comments
alert top story

Mooresville martial arts studio expands

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kru J.T. Smith and the Lake Norman Muay Thai family celebrated their recent expansion of the Mooresville location, 107 Commons Drive, with an open house and ribbon-cutting Dec. 17, with members of the Lake Norman Chamber. Whether it is learning self-defense, building confidence and strength, getting in shape or competing, Lake Norman Muay Thai can help you reach your goals. The health benefits of martial arts are both mental and physical. For additional information about Lake Norman Muay Thai, call 704-657-1080 or visit their website at www.lakenormanmuaythai.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schumer: Failure not an option on voting rights

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics