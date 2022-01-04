Mooresville Masonic Lodge Community Blood Drive to be held Thursday, Friday

For more than three decades, Masonic Lodges in the area have teamed up to help the American Red Cross replenish its blood supply.

The Masonic Community Blood Drives will be held Thursday and Friday in Mooresville, Statesville, Hamlet, Taylorsville, Conover and Hickory. This is the 33rd year for the Masonic Community Blood Drives.

The drives will kick off Thursday in Mooresville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., and is sponsored by the Mooresville Masonic Lodge. The Mooresville Lodge will host a second drive on Friday from 1-6 p.m. at the citizen center.

Other drives on Friday are as follows:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Statesville Masonic Lodge, Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., Statesville; and from 1-6 p.m. at the following: North Iredell Masonic Lodge, 558 Dobson Farm Road, Statesville; Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet; Lee Masonic Lodge, Alexander County Senior Center, 730 Seventh St. SW, Taylorsvile; Hickory Masonic Lodge, 30 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, Hickory; and Conover Masonic Lodge, Conover Fire Department, Conover Boulevard and Thornburgh Drive, Conover.