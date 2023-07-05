Miles Atkins has announced he will not seek reelection as mayor of Mooresville in 2023.

Atkins has been a public servant in Mooresville since being elected as a commissioner at-large in 2007, and then as mayor since 2011.

“Representing and serving the greater Mooresville community for the past 16 years has been an honor. After an ample amount of introspection, I feel now is the time to explore new possibilities, therefore I have decided not to seek a seventh term as mayor in the upcoming municipal election,” Atkins said. “I plan on enjoying the ongoing celebration of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary, while keeping an eye on opportunities to serve in 2024.”

Atkins said he has steadfastly been a mayor who represents all residents of Mooresville and has continued to prioritize fiscal responsibility and government transparency, which has resulted in no increase in property taxes or utility rates since 2008, despite expanded amenities. During his tenure, he said he personally championed a wealth of programs to address the increasing needs of a growing community, including the Mooresville Youth Council, Veterans Benefits Assistance, Mayor’s Senior Roundtable, Council for Individuals with Disabilities, Community Needs Taskforce, and the Mooresville Suicide Prevention Working Group.

He said he has been a consistent activist for crucial social issues such as anti-bullying, substance misuse, affordable housing, accessible health care, child abuse and domestic violence. He implemented the annual Mooresville Veterans Celebration in 2015, which in its inaugural year, helped uncover more than $650,000 in retroactive benefits for local vets.

“I feel privileged to have been a part of establishing a more seamless and diverse Mooresville community, where all citizens, in all neighborhoods, enjoy safe streets, access to amenities, and opportunities for a good quality of life,” added Atkins. “I am sincerely grateful for all the support I’ve received over the years and look forward to a bright and promising future.”