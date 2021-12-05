Mooresville ministry provides meals to 200 families

This was the fifth year that Hands Helping Hands Ministry offered a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway, and with the help of various sponsors, the ministry was able to provide a turkey dinner with all the trimmings to 200 families for the holiday.
Volunteers gathered Nov. 18 at Upper Praise Ministries, 442 W. Moore Ave., Mooresville, to bag the food, which was then delivered, along with a turkey, on Nov. 20 to the various homes in Iredell, Rowan, Mecklenburg, Alexander and Guilford counties.
“With all that’s going on, it’s awesome we can still do the 200 meals. Even with shortages, God still supplies,” said Evangelist Dianne Miller, the ministry leader.
When the Thanksgiving meal giveaway began, Miller shared, they provided 50-60 meals, which then increased to 100, and for the past two years, they have been blessed to be able to give away 200 meals.
Ministry team members and sponsors joined together to help provide the food that was then shared with those in need.
Team members are Beverly Leach and Joy Delight CKC, Pastor Phyllis Rankin and Word of Truth in Kannapolis, Lady Simone Williams and Mount Olive Church of Christ in Greensboro, Overcomers Ministry in Mooresville, Pastor Kay Helton and Genesis 2 Evangelistic Ministries, Inc. in Mooresville, Bishop Terry Cherry and Mount Moriah Church, Mary Rankin, Walter Earl Rankin Sr., Robin Reinhardt, Michael Reinhardt, Janet Fowler, Colby Hall, Jo Ann Tate, Bobby Kerns and Sylvia Kerns.
Sponsors for the 200 family Thanksgiving dinners are Randy Marion Dealership, Hawthorne’s Pizza, Brotherhood Auto Car Club, all Mooresville Food Lions, Women With Purpose Ministries, Congregation United Church of Christ, Char Pink — Shear Art By Char, John and Mary Kowalchuk, Empowerment For Living Ministries, Oscar Miller, Jackie Miller Jr. and Empirical Entry-level Consultants.
Miller started the ministry in 2012 as a way to help those in need. She noted that they have been able to provide food, clothes and shelter for hundreds of people. For those needing help or anyone who would like to donate to the ministry, call Miller at 704-733-8571.