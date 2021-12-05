Mooresville ministry provides meals to 200 families

This was the fifth year that Hands Helping Hands Ministry offered a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway, and with the help of various sponsors, the ministry was able to provide a turkey dinner with all the trimmings to 200 families for the holiday.

Volunteers gathered Nov. 18 at Upper Praise Ministries, 442 W. Moore Ave., Mooresville, to bag the food, which was then delivered, along with a turkey, on Nov. 20 to the various homes in Iredell, Rowan, Mecklenburg, Alexander and Guilford counties.

“With all that’s going on, it’s awesome we can still do the 200 meals. Even with shortages, God still supplies,” said Evangelist Dianne Miller, the ministry leader.

When the Thanksgiving meal giveaway began, Miller shared, they provided 50-60 meals, which then increased to 100, and for the past two years, they have been blessed to be able to give away 200 meals.

Ministry team members and sponsors joined together to help provide the food that was then shared with those in need.