Mooresville officials break ground on new Selma Burke Middle School

Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 million Selma Burke Middle School on Rinehardt Road.

Although Wednesday was cold and gloomy, MGSD Board of Education Chair Roger Hyatt called it “a beautiful, glorious day” because the years-long effort to build a second middle school had finally come to fruition.

Increased growth in Mooresville over the years has led to overcrowding in some MGSD schools. According to 2020 U.S. Census data, the town’s population has increased by more than 50 percent from 32,711 in 2010 to 50,193 in 2020.

The construction of the Selma Burke Middle School, at 235 Rinehardt Road, will provide more space for students and staff, Hyatt said.

“This building will serve middle school children in Mooresville, but because of what will come here, we will create capacity in all of our schools,” Hyatt said.

Superintendent Stephen Mauney thanked stakeholders for “working tirelessly” over the years to identify the need for a new middle school and get the construction project approved by the voting public.