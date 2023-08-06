One Mooresville Center is open and serving the public as a one-stop shop for all planning and development needs. An official ribbon-cutting for the One Mooresville Center will be held Monday at 4:30 p.m. at 750 W. Iredell Ave.

The town spent $1.9 million to renovate and revitalize the building from the former Mooresville Police Department into a one-stop shop for residents, businesses, and contractors to work with planning and community development, the newly-created building permitting and inspections department and the fire marshal’s office.

The building permitting and inspections department will help residents submit plans, receive permits, and undergo inspections. This eliminates the need for town residents to travel to Statesville to get permits from the Iredell County Building Standards Division. As previously announced, Tommy Rowland is the director of the building permitting and inspections department.

Starting Sept. 5, the Mooresville Building Permitting and Inspections Department will be responsible for administering and enforcing the North Carolina State Building Codes to provide a reasonable level of safety, public health and general welfare through plan review, issuance of permits and inspections. Iredell County will issue permits until close of business on Sept. 1. Permits issued by Iredell County will remain with Iredell County to enforce and conduct inspections until projects are completed.

In addition to building permitting and inspections, planning and community development and the fire marshal’s office, parks and recreation and IT are now housed at One Mooresville Center.

Learn more about the full-service facility and find contact information for each department online at MooresvilleNC.gov.