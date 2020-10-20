 Skip to main content
Mooresville optometrist donates to Piedmont Animal Rescue
Dr. Angela Harris, owner of Lake Norman Eye Care, 548 E. Williamson Road, Mooresville, “loves to give back to the community,” shared office manager Lisa Kleinhans. Therefore Harris chose Piedmont Animal Rescue, located on Waterlynn Road in Mooresville as the recipient of a special monetary donation.

Donald Gullet, development director of Piedmont Animal Rescue, said that receiving this donation would “allow us to recue more animals” and help them to pay veterinarian bills as well as the other needs of all the animals as he said “they provide all the needs of the foster animals.”

They help not just dogs and cats Gullet noted, but all kinds of animals including rabbits, hamsters and more.

Jason Benge serves as the executive director of the local animal rescue organization.

The whole staff at the local optometrist office loves animals, noted Kleinhans.

In addition to this donation, Harris is giving a percentage of the sales of her frame line she designed, named after he pets Jax and Izzy to animal rescue in general.

Lake Norman Eye Care celebrated its anniversary in September. Harris has been the owner and practicing optometrist for 15 years. She is now joined in the practice by Dr. Tori Harlow.

