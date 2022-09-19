Mooresville parents charged with child abuse after infant found unresponsive

The parents of an infant are facing charges after authorities responded to a CPR in progress call near Mooresville on Sunday afternoon.

Adrian Rashaun Lyons, 25, of Teeter Road, Mooresville, was charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Lyons appeared before a magistrate who ordered him held without bond due to Lyons being on probation for a prior conviction of felony child abuse in Davie County from 2019.

Calinda Linelaine Steinseifer, 29, also of Teeter Road, was charged felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said that deputies responded to a residence on Teeter Road after receiving a call about CPR in progress on an infant.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they learned Iredell County EMS had transported the child to a local medical facility with CPR still being performed. The deputies then located and interviewed the child’s father, Lyons, who said he found the infant unresponsive and called 911, Campbell said.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators arrived on scene and started an investigation to determine what had occurred to cause the child to be unresponsive.

Steinseifer was interviewed by investigators and she told them she had been asleep when Lyons woke her up, saying they needed to go to the emergency room because something was wrong with the child, Campbell said.

Lyons told the investigators he had fed the baby and then put her down to sleep. He then checked on her 30 minutes later and found her limp and unresponsive.

When the investigators arrived at the hospital, they were briefed by the attending medical staff. They learned the infant had brain swelling, bleeding on the brain and hemorrhages. Medical staff described this as un-accidental brain trauma. The infant was airlifted to Levine’s Children’s Hospital for more advanced treatment.

After receiving this information, the investigators re-interviewed both Lyons and Steinseifer.

Lyons admitted running into a door and striking the infant’s head two weeks ago, Campbell said. He went on to say the baby would not eat, was crying a lot and twitching, authorities said. Steinseifer admitted to knowing about the incident, but did not seek medical attention for the infant for fear of getting in trouble, Campbell said.

Due to the circumstances and the condition of the infant, detectives obtained felony arrest warrants for Lyons and Steinseifer.

The Iredell County Department of Social Services was also notified as this is an ongoing investigation.

Lyons’ history includes felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, driving while consuming while under 21, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and improper equipment.

Steinseifer’s history includes misdemeanor assault, DWI and numerous driving-related charges.