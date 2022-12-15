Mooresville parents face charges in suspected drug overdose of baby

The parents of a 1-year-old are facing charges after the child apparently became unresponsive due to a drug overdose, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.

Casey Aaron Jordan, 31, of Mooresville, was arrested in November on charges of felony child abuse involving serious injury and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and he posted a $25,000 bond. On Thursday, Jordan was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II, felony possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $30,000.

Ashley Dale Jordan, 29, also of Mooresville, was arrested on the same charges in November and posted a $25,000 bond. She was then arrested Thursday on the same charges as Casey Jordan and received a $10,000 bond.

The MPD said in the news release that officers were called to Parker Avenue on Nov. 14 regarding an unresponsive child. Iredell EMS and Mooresville Fire-Rescue were treating the 1-year-old and administering CPR. Medical personnel said the child was displaying signs of a suspected drug overdose, police said.

The child was given a dose of Narcan, a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids and showed signs of improvement, police said. A second dose was administered after the child was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, police said. The baby’s condition stabilized and the child was transported to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health for further treatment.

Detectives from the MPD Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation and the Iredell County Department of Social Services took protective custody of the child.

Based on evidence obtained at the residence and the hospital, both parents were arrested.

On Dec. 13, detectives received the lab results conducted on samples of the baby’s blood taken at the hospital in November. Those tests, police said, showed the baby had a substantially high level of fentanyl in its system.

That led to the issuance of the drug-related warrants this week.

