Mooresville Parks & Rec receives $500K grant for Liberty Park

The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.

The department was awarded the maximum grant amount by the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, a statewide program that helps local governments reach their park and public access goals to improve the quality of life in their communities.

Phase II of the park’s revitalization will include a three-tier playground, interactive fountain, picnic shelter, greenway connection to Center Avenue, new restrooms and concession stand, and a covered basketball court that also can be used for events such as the seasonal farmers market.

The town's Board of Commissioners recently awarded a $7.9 million contract to J.D. Goodrum Co. to complete the construction and renovation. The grant, an offset to taxpayer funding, will help with the construction costs of the interactive fountain and the playground.

Phase I of Liberty Park was completed in 2020 and includes a 1,400-square-foot band shell, an event lawn, lighting, walking paths, a Veterans Promenade, public art and pedestrian connectivity to Church Street.

“Liberty Park has served as the catalyst for downtown development in Mooresville,” Pam Reidy, parks and recreation director, said. “When developers began to see the board’s vision and commitment for a beautiful urban park in downtown, they recognized its value, too, and things really began to take off. With the completion of Phase II, residents will have a beautiful space to gather, to have fun and to feel connected to the community.”